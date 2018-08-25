​Mauricio Pochettino Hints at Danny Rose Tottenham Stay Despite Thomas Tuchel Hints at PSG Interest

August 25, 2018

Mauricio Pochettino believes Danny Rose will stay at Tottenham Hotspur past the end of this month, despite Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel indicating their summer transfer window is not over. 


The 28-year-old has been out of favour at Spurs since his return from injury last season, with the left back making just 10 appearances for the club over the past nine months. 


Despite the England international's lack of game time, he did, however, break into Gareth Southgate's 23 for the World Cup this summer, although made only two starts against Belgium during matches of lesser importance. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

And on his return to the club, Ben Davies seemingly usurped Rose in Pochettino's pecking order, leaving expectations that the defender would exit north London this summer, with PSG said to be interested. 


However, ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday evening, the Argentine ruled out the chance of such an event; insisting to Goal that he does not see any outgoings between now and the end of the continental transfer deadline on August 31. 


"I expect all the players [to stay]," Pochettino said. "I am working like if all the people are going to be here. I cannot work thinking if they are going to be here tomorrow or not.

"Not only these names, but for different names, an offer can arrive from another club. When an offer arrives maybe tomorrow or this afternoon we are going to consider it.

"After four years here, for me we start from zero, giving the players the opportunity to play and perform. Not thinking about what happened in the past or what is going to happen in the future."

However, Paris boss Tuchel sees things differently, as although he did not fully declare Rose was the player in mind, the German is hopeful his side's transfer window is not over yet. 


"I hope the transfer window is not finished for us," the 44-year-old told a news conference on Friday. "I trust my managers and my sports director [Antero Henrique].

"I do not comment on the rumours of the transfer window, I can only tell you that three years ago I played Tottenham and Danny Rose [while in charge of Borussia Dortmund] and I wondered for three days how to face him."

Despite a summer of transfer speculation, Toby Alderweireld featured for the first time this season during Spurs' 3-1 win over Fulham last weekend, and Pochettino is insistent Rose's situation can also be rectified. 

"All players in the squad are going to have the opportunity to play," the 46-year-old declared.

"I'm not going to explain my decision. Maybe he plays Monday [at Manchester United], maybe not. You need to wait and see what is going to happen."

