Olympiacos Chief Accused of Storming Referee's Room During Europa League Qualifier Against Burnley

Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis has been accused of storming into the referee's room at half time during his side's Europa League qualifier with Burnley.

The Greek side ran out 3-1 winners over their Premier League opposition in a hotly contested first leg in Athens. The tie was finely balances at 1-1 at half time, but two second half goals from the hosts gave them an advantage heading into the second leg next Thursday at Turf Moor.

MB Media/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Burnley sources are claiming that Olympiacos' owner Marinakis stormed into the referee's room at half time during the tie to complain about certain penalty decisions that were adjudged to have gone against his side. The serious allegations were not referenced in the UEFA delegate or referee's report.

These claims also come after Burnley manager Sean Dyche suggested that there were members of Olympiacos' non-playing staff who were waiting for the referee in the tunnel at half time to vent their frustration at Serbian referee Slavko Vincic.

Following the interval, Olympiacos were awarded a penalty and Burnley were down to ten men after Ben Gibson was sent off for a deliberate handball, much to the annoyance of Dyche who believed the decision was farcical.

MB Media/GettyImages

"Things changed in the second half," Dyche said. "I'm just giving the facts as I saw them, not an opinion."

Dyche has also made his feelings known about a number of other incidents that took place during the clash, including accusations of some Burnley players being spat on by Olympiacos supporters.