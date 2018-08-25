Pep Guardiola Explains Reason Behind Leroy Sane's Absence From Man City First Team This Season

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has given reasons for his starting of German star Leroy Sane on the bench this season.

The attacking ace played a huge role in City winning the Premier League title earlier this year, scoring 10 goals and dishing out 15 assists during the campaign. But he was strangely omitted from Joachim Low's World Cup squad - despite being named the PFA Young Player of the Year - and his return to the Etihad this summer has seen him dropped to the bench.

He failed to start Saturday's draw with Wolves, and only came on for a short period at the end of the game.

FBL-ENG-PR-STOKE-MAN CITY

Guardiola, though, has denied having any issues with the 22-year-old and has offered an explanation for the player not starting matches so far this season.

"In the past two weeks in training I've seen the Leroy that I know and we know. I am delighted about that. You know about his performances in pre-season, he arrived late and now he is getting back like Leroy is," he said, via Goal.

"We have six excellent strikers and not all of them can play. It is not about he is not playing because we are unhappy with his performance, it's because we have to choose and now Mendy is playing more wide. That is the reason why.

"He is ready with his physical condition. He doesn't need much time to get in better condition, it is not about that."

The manager also insisted that the player has gotten over his World Cup snub and is now ready to play.

"He came back [to City] and I think he forgot about it," he continued. "I understand the disappointment of missing the World Cup - for young players it is an important issue. He came back, he was in the [United] States and made pre-season and stayed there and took a little bit more time to settle and now he is ready.

"When he doesn't play [it's not] because I am angry with him or do not trust his physical condition, quality, skills or what he can do for us or for himself.

"Sometimes you need more time when you arrive. In pre-season always the players are, 'Okay, we'll do it because it is pre-season.' But I have never complained about Leroy's behaviour in the training sessions or matches. What he did last season was so important."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)