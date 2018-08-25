A late Harry Maguire strike was enough to give Leicester all three points as they edged Southampton 2-1 at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was the hosts who opened the scoring early in the second half, when Ryan Bertrand lashed the ball past Kasper Schmeichel into the top corner. However, the lead didn't last long and it was just four minutes until Demarai Gray drew the visitors level.

Pierre Hojbjerg was sent off with just ten minutes left after receiving a second yellow card for simulation, setting up a nervy ending for the home side. It proved to be a key point in the clash as Leicester were eventually able to make good their man advantage. England international Harry Maguire left it until the 92nd minute to secure all three points for the visitors after a tense affair.

Here is a breakdown of the afternoon's events.

SOUTHAMPTON

Mark Hughes's side looked in control of the game in the first half and was unlucky not to go into the break in front, although it did eventually get its reward through Bertrand's goal. However, they conceded against the run of play almost immediately and handed the visitors a lifeline.

Having not been in the game and created very little in front of goal up to that point, Leicester had drawn level and then grew in confidence as the game grew older. Southampton's defensive problems were evident one again after conceding the late goal to give the visitors all three points.



It's a problem Hughes will be keen to sort out having now conceded four goals in their last two games—games which Southampton will have thought it could've easily got points from.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: McCarthy (6); Cedric (6), Vestergaard (6), Hoedt (4), Bertrand (8); Elyounoussi (6), Lemina (7), Hojbjerg (6), Redmond (8); Long (6), Ings (7).



Substitutes: Austin (6), Romeu (6), Armstrong (N/A).

STAR MAN - The Saints fans were treated to a real captain's performance out of Ryan Bertrand today. He and Nathan Redmond caused havoc for the Leicester defenders down the left hand side throughout the game and were central to the Saint's attacking threat.

The skipper got his reward for his efforts early in the second half thanks to a thunderous strike on the edge of the area which sailed past Schmeichel into the top corner to give his side the lead. Unfortunately, his side was pegged back and eventually had a point snatched from it at the death, with Bertrand very undeservedly ending up on the losing side.



WORST PLAYER - Pierre Hojbjerg was overshadowed for the majority of the game. He didn't show much attacking threat and there wasn't much to report on him midway through the second half. However, he was to have a key effect on the outcome of the game and not for the right reasons.

He was sent off in the 77th minute having received a second yellow card for simulation, which meant his side had to hang on to a point for the final ten minutes with 10 men. It was a task which proved too much for the Saints with Maguire's goal snatching the point from their grasps, with Hojbjerg's sending off not helping matters at all.

LEICESTER CITY

Key Talking Point

Having won their first game of the season last week against Wolves , Leicester were keen to replicate that form this week. After falling behind at the start of the second half having created very little chances up to that point, fans would've been looking for a response from their side, and boy did they get that.

An almost instant reply from Gray sparked a comeback with Maguire netting a late winner to give then their second consecutive win. They dug deep and stepped up when it really mattered, and in the end got their rewards for their hard work.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Schmeichel (7); Amartey (6), Morgan (6), Maguire (9*), Chilwell (6); Mendy (7), Ndidi (6); Pereira (6), Maddison (6), Gray (8); Iheanacho (5).

Substitutes: Albrighton (6), Gehzzal (6), Okazaki (N/A).

STAR MAN - Today acted as a reminder of why Leicester fans wanted to keep hold of Harry Maguire so badly during the transfer window. The central defender put in a very solid performance for the Foxes, eliminating any danger in the box throughout the first half and stepped up when his side needed him late on.

In the 92nd minute of the game, his deflected strike have his side all three points after absorbing late pressure from the home side. He couldn't have done anything about Bertrand's wonder strike which saw his side go behind, however his fine defensive display and late goal helped earn his side three valuable points.

WORST PLAYER - With Jamie Vardy suspended for the game, Leicester would've been relying on Kelechi Iheanacho to spearhead their attack. Unfortunately, he had a day to forget on the south coast, failing to ever stamp his authority on the game with very few chances to report in an afternoon which ended after being subbed off in the 67th minute.

He'll be disappointed having been given the opportunity to show manager Claude Puel what he's capable of, however, it now instead looks as though the Nigerian international is merely filling Vardy's space whilst he completes his suspension rather than giving him a run for his money for a place in the starting lineup.

