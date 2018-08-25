Unai Emery Lifts the Lid on How Arsenal Brought Teenage Star Matteo Guendouzi to the Emirates

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed the transfer of young French star Matteo Guendouzi was already set up prior to his arrival at the club, according to Football London.

Guendouzi has been a surprise starter so far this season for the Gunners but has performed incredibly, adapting instantly to the challenge of the Premier League.

He arrived this summer from French club Lorient, who finished seventh in Ligue 2, and was an understandably unknown and unheralded signing. However after impressive displays against both Manchester City and Chelsea the youngster has quickly become a fan favourite.

The 19-year-old was quickly identified by Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat when the German arrived at the Emirates back in November last year.

Mislintat fought hard to see off competition from fellow top European sides and when Emery arrived in May, he informed the Spaniard that the club were looking to bring in Guendouzi.

Well aware of the player himself from his time at Paris Saint-Germain, Emery gave the transfer his blessing - which so far this season has turned out to be a very smart decision.

His first two Premier League games for Arsenal were vs. Man City & Chelsea and has been their stand-out player in both fixtures.



Impressive on and off the ball - he's shown maturity beyond his years.



He said: “Two years ago we played against him when he was starting to play for Lorient.





“Last year he was in Ligue 2 but when the club [Arsenal] spoke with me about him and said they had worked on and watched him, we agreed.”

Guendouzi made his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt in the pre-season against Boreham Wood, but didn't start coming into his own until the Singapore tour - impressing in both of the matches in southeast Asia.

The speed at which the youngster has settled into his new country has stunned Emery, but in a positive way.

He explained: “After two weeks we spoke and said his performance is a very big surprise. He is improving. He is playing and working every day.





“He is hungry - he wants to improve, he wants to learn every day, every match. He is doing it his way, with character and quality. We are very happy with him but every match is a chance to show his progress with consistency.

“It is a very big, positive surprise with him.”