Unai Emery Lifts the Lid on How Arsenal Brought Teenage Star Matteo Guendouzi to the Emirates

By 90Min
August 25, 2018

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has revealed the transfer of young French star Matteo Guendouzi was already set up prior to his arrival at the club, according to Football London.

Guendouzi has been a surprise starter so far this season for the Gunners but has performed incredibly, adapting instantly to the challenge of the Premier League.

He arrived this summer from French club Lorient, who finished seventh in Ligue 2, and was an understandably unknown and unheralded signing. However after impressive displays against both Manchester City and Chelsea the youngster has quickly become a fan favourite.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The 19-year-old was quickly identified by Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat when the German arrived at the Emirates back in November last year.

Mislintat fought hard to see off competition from fellow top European sides and when Emery arrived in May, he informed the Spaniard that the club were looking to bring in Guendouzi.

Well aware of the player himself from his time at Paris Saint-Germain, Emery gave the transfer his blessing - which so far this season has turned out to be a very smart decision.

He said: “Two years ago we played against him when he was starting to play for Lorient.


“Last year he was in Ligue 2 but when the club [Arsenal] spoke with me about him and said they had worked on and watched him, we agreed.”

Guendouzi made his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt in the pre-season against Boreham Wood, but didn't start coming into his own until the Singapore tour - impressing in both of the matches in southeast Asia.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The speed at which the youngster has settled into his new country has stunned Emery, but in a positive way.

He explained: “After two weeks we spoke and said his performance is a very big surprise. He is improving. He is playing and working every day.


“He is hungry - he wants to improve, he wants to learn every day, every match. He is doing it his way, with character and quality. We are very happy with him but every match is a chance to show his progress with consistency.

“It is a very big, positive surprise with him.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)