How to Watch Wolves vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Wolves vs. Man City in the Premier League on Saturday, Aug. 25. 

By Emily Caron
August 25, 2018

Wolverhampton hosts defending champion Manchester City on Saturday in each team's third Premier League match of the season.

Man City enters the match off of back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Huddersfield to start its title defense, which has been mired by long-term injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and Claudio Bravo. In the team's 6-1 victory over Huddersfield last weekend, star striker Sergio Aguero tallied a hat trick with goals at the 25-, 35-, and 75-minute marks.

Wolves, meanwhile, is 0-1-1 in its return to the Premier League, and it will put its defense to the test if it maintains its aggressive attacking nature against Pep Guardiola's City.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, NBC Universo

TV: NBCSN, NBC Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. 

