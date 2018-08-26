Aaron Ramsey To Follow Ozil's Example and Delay Decision on His Arsenal Future Until January

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly set to wait until January to make a decision on his future at the Gunners, according to the Mirror.

As it currently stands, the 27-year-old Welshman will become a free agent at the end of the season when his current contract at the Emirates expires. There have not yet been any agreements over a contract extension.

Arsenal are reportedly confident that the player will put pen to paper, but it is likely that Ramsey will follow teammate Mesut Ozil's example and hold out until January when he is free to listen to offers from other clubs in Europe.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Ramsey's teammate Ozil utilized a similar tactic last season, earning himself a reported £300,000-a-week contract as the Gunners desperately tried to keep hold of their midfield star.

Manager Unai Emery is said to want Ramsey to stay and will urge the club to bring negotiations to a successful conclusion.

3 points ✅ Feels good to get our first win of the season. Work to do before the cardiff game. pic.twitter.com/3ZuLZ0sUeF — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) August 25, 2018

The offer to Ramsey will reportedly be on par with what Ozil agreed to, avoiding the prospect of the player agreeing to sign for a club on continental Europe or joining another club in England on a free transfer next June.

Having joined Arsenal back in 2008, he has gone on to make 332 appearances in all competitions and score 58 goals.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He has also played briefly on loan at Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City during his tenure at Arsenal.

The Welsh midfielder made his senior international debut in 2008 and has gone on to earn 53 caps to date, netting 13 times.