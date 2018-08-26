Barcelona Star Ivan Rakitic Turns Down Move to PSG in Favour of Camp Nou Stay

Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has turned down a move to Paris Saint-Germain, declaring that he is happy with life at the Camp Nou.

As reported by Marca, the 30-year-old announced his highly anticipated decision after the Blaugrana's victory over Real Valladolid at the weekend.

Rakitic rejects PSG: "I am staying at Barcelona. There have been a few days of reflection. It's a privilege to defend this badge. I hope I can keep doing so for many years. Nothing special convinced me to stay, this is the best club in the world." — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) August 25, 2018

Rakitic had been strongly linked with a big money move to the Parc des Prices this summer after starring for Croatia at the World Cup, helping his country make the final.

The former Sevilla man discussed a move to the French capital with his wife and agent, before coming to the decision to stay in Catalonia with the reigning La Liga champions after a few days of reflection.

Speaking after his side's 1-0 win, the Croatian said: "The last days were for reflecting and for me is a privilege wearing the shirt, I am very proud and I hope to be here for a long time.

"Playing in the best club in the world is the biggest thing, I have spoken to my wife, my family and my agent and we all decided we are very well here and there's no other club able to offer me what Barcelona is offering.

"Right now the most important thing is to prepare for the next games in the best possible way."

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde cited Rakitic as one of his key players and demanded he not be sold, claiming that he is a 'fundamental player to the club', and the 30-year-old has acknowledged his manager's words.

Rakitic added: "Thanks for the coach's words, to the board, the team and the fans, I feel privileged and I will give my all to win titles.

"There were many clubs asking for me but we thought about it with my family and it was a very easy decision, I wanted to be here."