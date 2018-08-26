'Different Level This Season': Liverpool Fans Stunned By Midfield Star's 'Phenomenal' Performance

Liverpool fans have expressed how stunned and delighted they are by the shock resurgence in form of midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum so far this season.

With the high profile signings of Naby Keita and Fabinho this summer, the Dutchman had become something of a forgotten man.

The 27-year-old featured heavily last season for Liverpool but was sometimes hit or miss, and so was widely expected to be replaced in Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup by the new signings. However, Wijnaldum has started all three of Liverpool's game so far and impressed.

Against Brighton the Dutchman completed 75 of his 76 passes - giving him a truly remarkable 99 per cent pass completion rate.

1 - Georginio Wijnaldum misplaced just one of his 76 passes for Liverpool vs Brighton, this coming in the 80th minute of the match. Controlled.



(green: successful pass, yellow: key pass, red: unsuccessful pass) pic.twitter.com/mnuX7hezB2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2018

Those are often unheard of statistics, and it's kind of upsetting that there was just that one that did go astray. Imagine how unbelievable 100 per cent would have been - the statisticians wouldn't have known what to do with themselves.

Wijnaldum is a ridiculous DM and has been in every game he’s played there. Fabinho needs time and Henderson needs to work hard for his place back. Great options to have. — Demetri (@DemetriSmith_) August 25, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Wijnaldum has generated plenty of praise on social media as a result of the impressive performance and has been seen as a revelation in his new, deeper position so far this season.

Wijnaldum was incredible today. No exaggeration. Phenomenal. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 25, 2018

In what was ultimately a somewhat underwhelming victory, over a tougher-than-expected Brighton side, Wijnaldum stood out as one of the shining lights of Liverpool team.

Gini Wijnaldum appreciation tweet. He’s on a whole different level this season. https://t.co/wcxNZcKotb — Samue (@VintageSalah) August 25, 2018

He wasn't destined to get the national media spotlight of his Reds teammate Mohamed Salah -- - who, after all, did score the only goal of the game to win the three points - but Wijnaldum did at least get the attention of the Liverpool faithful.

I gasped audibly at his skill. Beautiful — Julie-Ann Sherlock (@ChewTheGlue) August 25, 2018

They will be hoping his incredible newfound form continues, pushing even more competition into a very healthy looking midfield.