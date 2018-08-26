Former Fan Favourite Dean Ashton Questions Squad Selection of New West Ham Boss Manuel Pellegrini

August 26, 2018

Former West Ham and England international forward Dean Ashton is worried about Manuel Pellegrini's team selection for the Irons.

New boss Pellegrini was given a gigantic contract by club owners David Gold and David Sullivan, with a lot expected from the ex-Manchester City coach. The Chilean spent over £100m on players this window, and so far, results have not been up to scratch. 

Speaking to talkSPORT on Saturday morning, Ashton commented on Pellegrini's inconsistent selection, coming to the conclusion that the manager is unsure of his best eleven: “So they’re (Arsenal) obviously great going forward but poor at the back at the moment so West Ham will be hoping, but West Ham have been awful defensively really as the goals they conceded against Bournemouth were so sloppy,

“And he doesn’t know his best team, to start three players in the first game then totally leave them out for the next game is a little bit bizarre.

Dropping Declan Rice, Ryan Fredericks and Michail Antonio from his match-day squad for the Irons' home opener against Bournemouth, West Ham followed up a 4-0 thumping away to Liverpool with another defeat. 

“I think Manuel Pellegrini has to be a little bit careful what he says as after two games talking about the supporters like hang on Manuel, did you not see some of the games they had to watch last season and it probably felt similar to them this season, so I think you have to be little bit careful coming out about supporters.

“Hang on sort the team out on the pitch, get them playing well, get results and fans will be there.”

Ashton, like most supporters, will hope the Hammers can kick into gear sooner rather than later. Another loss, this time to Arsenal, has made it zero points from a potential nine. Up against newly promoted Wolves next week, a victory is very much needed. 

