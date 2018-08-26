Harry the Hornet Looks to Wind Up Roy Hodgson by Performing Some More Questionable Antics

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Watford's mascot Harry the Hornet has worsened his already hostile relationship with Roy Hodsgon by performing some questionable antics after the Hornet's 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Much of the buildup for the match focused on the comments made by the Crystal Palace manager who described the Watford mascot as 'disgraceful'. This harks back to an incident in 2016 where the mascot entertained home fans by diving to the floor to mock Eagle's talisman Wilfried Zaha, who had earned a reputation for going to ground too easily.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

"If you're asking me whether Harry the Hornet, who I presume is the mascot, should dive in that way, I think it's disgraceful, because that's not what football matches are about,” Hodgson said at a press conference earlier this week, as per BBC Sport.

"Certainly if it's provoking the crowd into looking for something that is not there then it should be stopped."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The game itself was an entertaining one but Hodgson wouldn't have been too pleased to have seen his side slip to defeat at the hands of the Hornets. However, he would have been practically fuming if he saw what his nemesis did at full-time. 

Following the final whistle, the oversized wasp ran over to the stands and recreated his famous dive - much to the delight of the home fans.

Given the stick Hodgson revived for having a vendetta against a man in an wasp costume, it would be surprising if he brought the subject up again in future press conferences, but this feud may go on for a while.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)