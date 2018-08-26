Inter 2-2 Torino: Report, Ratings & Reaction as the Nerazzurri Slip to Disappointing Draw

Inter let a two goal lead slip as they drew 2-2 with Torino on Sunday evening.

A quick start from the hosts saw Ivan Perisic open the scoring just six minutes into the tie with a lethal finish from inside the 18 yard box. The Nerazzurri dominated possession throughout the remainder of the first half and they doubled their lead when De Vrij rose highest to head home from a delicious Matteo Politano free-kick.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

However, it was a game of two halves as Torino significantly improved after the interval. Ten minutes into the second half Andrea Belotti latched onto a long ball and wrong footed Samir Handanovic to put Torino back into contention before Ibrahim Meite equalised with 20 minutes left on the clock.

INTER





Key Talking Point





Luciano Spalleti switched things up after his side's poor performance against Sassolo last week by reverting to a new 3-4-2-1 formation and for the first half his tactical changes seemed to be working.

They controlled possession and were fairly untroubled by Torino, with the away side looking down and out of the match. However, the new formation was sussed out by Torino in the second half and the Inter midfield found themselves being over run on too many occasions.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

It looks as though it is going to take some time before Inter will be capable of challenging Juventus this season.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Handanovic (5); Skriniar (6), De Vrij (6), D'Ambrosio (5); Vecino (5), Brozovic (6), Asomoah (6), Vrsaljko (5); Politano (8) Icardi (7), Perisic (6).

Substitutes: Dalbert (4), Balde (5), Martinez (N/A).

Star Man - Luciano Spalletti could have been persuaded to start Keita Balde in place of Matteo Politano, but his decision to stick with the latter seemed to pay off.

The tricky winger caused all sorts of problems for the Torino defence and he created a number of chances for his teammates in the final third. He also delivered an inch perfect free-kick for Inter's second goal, proving that he is more than capable of providing a killer final ball.

Politano an easy man of the match so far for me. #InterTorino — juanito pipito 🇰🇿🇮🇹 (@kazimperatore) August 26, 2018





Politano is good. Really good. — Ser Duncan. (@Dtackl3s) August 26, 2018





Politano works hard. Is quick and technical. Has a great foot for free kicks. Really useful player for Inter — Siavoush Fallahi (@SiavoushF) August 26, 2018

Worst Player - As substitute performances go, Dalbert's was as bad as it gets really. He came on for Kwado Assamoah and immediately gave the ball away in the final third before Torino went up the other end and found their equaliser. Afterwards he looked nervous on the ball and was a liability defensively.

Going Forward





Inter travel to Bologna next Saturday in what is now a must win game. Another game without a win would seriously dent their hopes of challenging for the Serie A title this season, despite all the optimism coming in to the season.