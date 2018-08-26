Inter 2-2 Torino: Report, Ratings & Reaction as the Nerazzurri Slip to Disappointing Draw

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Inter let a two goal lead slip as they drew 2-2 with Torino on Sunday evening.  

A quick start from the hosts saw Ivan Perisic open the scoring just six minutes into the tie with a lethal finish from inside the 18 yard box. The Nerazzurri dominated possession throughout the remainder of the first half and they doubled their lead when De Vrij rose highest to head home from a delicious Matteo Politano free-kick.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

However, it was a game of two halves as Torino significantly improved after the interval. Ten minutes into the second half Andrea Belotti latched onto a long ball and wrong footed Samir Handanovic to put Torino back into contention before Ibrahim Meite equalised with 20 minutes left on the clock. 

INTER


Key Talking Point


Luciano Spalleti switched things up after his side's poor performance against Sassolo last week by reverting to a new 3-4-2-1 formation and for the first half his tactical changes seemed to be working.

They controlled possession and were fairly untroubled by Torino, with the away side looking down and out of the match. However, the new formation was sussed out by Torino in the second half and the Inter midfield found themselves being over run on too many occasions.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

It looks as though it is going to take some time before Inter will be capable of challenging Juventus this season.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Handanovic (5); Skriniar (6), De Vrij (6), D'Ambrosio (5); Vecino (5), Brozovic (6), Asomoah (6), Vrsaljko (5); Politano (8) Icardi (7), Perisic (6).

Substitutes: Dalbert (4), Balde (5), Martinez (N/A).

Star Man - Luciano Spalletti could have been persuaded to start Keita Balde in place of Matteo Politano, but his decision to stick with the latter seemed to pay off. 

The tricky winger caused all sorts of problems for the Torino defence and he created a number of chances for his teammates in the final third. He also delivered an inch perfect free-kick for Inter's second goal, proving that he is more than capable of providing a killer final ball.



Worst Player - As substitute performances go, Dalbert's was as bad as it gets really. He came on for Kwado Assamoah and immediately gave the ball away in the final third before Torino went up the other end and found their equaliser. Afterwards he looked nervous on the ball and was a liability defensively. 

Going Forward


Inter travel to Bologna next Saturday in what is now a must win game. Another game without a win would seriously dent their hopes of challenging for the Serie A title this season, despite all the optimism coming in to the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)