'Jorginho Wouldn't Keep Him Out the Team': Danny Murphy Makes Bold Claim About Spurs Midfielder

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Former Spurs and Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has made a bold claim about Tottenham's Mousa Dembele - saying that his former club couldn't have upgraded on the Belgian even if they had wanted to.

Murphy, who turned his hand to punditry after retiring from football in 2013, thinks that Dembele is a cut above the midfielders signed by top four rivals Liverpool and Chelsea, stating that even Jorginho wouldn't get in the team ahead of him.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He told Bwin: "It’s very difficult for Tottenham to improve on what they already have. To improve on the players they have, it would cost a lot of money and they’d also be competing against rival clubs who can afford to pay a lot more.


"Chelsea have just splashed out on Jorginho, but he wouldn’t get in Tottenham’s team ahead of Dembele. Liverpool have spent the money on Fabinho, but I’m not convinced he’s better than Dembele either. 

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

"It’s near impossible to find world-class players who aren’t on the radar of the other big teams but who would be happy to sit on the bench to improve the squad at Tottenham."

Dembele was linked heavily with a move away from White Hart Lane, but all changed when Spurs opted not to bring anyone in in the summer - instead reinstalling their faith in some of last season's fringe players, such as Dembele and Lucas Moura.

In doing so, they made transfer window history, becoming the first Premier League club not to sign a single player in a given summer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)