Leicester City Identify Blackburn Star as Key Transfer Target After Blistering Start to Season

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Leicester City appear to have struck gold with the signing of Championship star James Maddison, and it appears that Blackburn Rovers's Bradley Dack is the next man they want to offer a chance in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old was excellent for Blackburn as they earned promotion from League One to the Championship, and has continued his impressive form this season, with four goals from four games to date.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The report comes from The Sun, who claim that Leicester officials considered making an offer for Dack this summer, but ultimately opted against it. Instead, they will try to bring Dack to the club as early as January.

Dack's emergence has surprised many, having previously been released from Charlton as a youngster. He impressed with Gillingham, before Blackburn paid around £750,000 to sign Dack in 2017.

He netted 18 goals and assisted a further 11 for his teammates, and has successfully managed to impress in a higher division this season.

The report claims that Dack would be incredibly keen on making the move to the Premier League, whilst Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray would be open to selling Dack for a substantial offer, in order to reinvest the funds in the rest of his squad.

Leicester have proven that they are not afraid of making signings from lower divisions around Europe. The signings of Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez are well publicised, and the recent signing of Norwich City's James Maddison appears to be another overwhelming success.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Maddison was one of the breakout stars of the Championship last season, scoring 15 goals and creating a further 11 from attacking midfield. He has been a key part of Leicester's side this season and has impressed considerably, netting his first goal for the club in a 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.


Should Leicester move to bring Dack to the club, they will certainly be hoping that he can replicate Maddison's impressive form.

