Lion Cubs: Gareth Southgate Expected to Include 3 Young Stars in England Squad for Nations League

England boss Gareth Southgate is expected to include several young stars in his senior England squad for next week's Nations League clashes.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool's Joe Gomez is expected to make a return to the Three Lions team, while the Mirror claims uncapped prospects Jadon Sancho (Dortmund) and Phil Foden (Man City) are also expected to earn senior international call ups.

England face matches against Spain and Switzerland during the international break.

Liverpool's Gomez is the most experienced of the three young players being called up, having three senior international caps to his name. He made his debut in November 2017 but missed out on this year's World Cup campaign due to injury.

The 21-year-old is a versatile defender, able to play both on the right or centrally. He partnered Virgil Van Dijk in the middle of defence against Brighton.

So far this season, in the opening three matches, Liverpool are yet to concede a goal.

The talented star has impressed on his previous England appearances too. He produced a man-of-the-match performance in his second appearance, a goalless draw against Brazil.

Against the Netherlands in March he suffered damage to his ankle joint and despite an attempted comeback a month later for his club Liverpool it was decided he should undergo surgery - costing him a chance of playing in Russia.

The other two young stars likely to included in the squad by Southgate are 18-year-olds Sancho and Foden.

After making his debut for Manchester City last season, Foden looks set for a bigger role in Pep Guardiola's squad for the Premier League champions this season.

The Stockport-born midfielder has already made 12 appearances for his boyhood club in the past two seasons, including two already this year.

Internationally, Foden has played at every level between under-16 and under-19 for England. He was particularly important for the England under-17 team that won the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, earning the competition's Golden Ball award for best player.

Sancho, who was also part of that under-17 team, joined German side Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 having come through the Manchester City academy.

The London-born winger made 12 appearances for Dortmund in the Bundesliga last season, as well as three for the second team, and is widely expected to be a big part of the team in this upcoming season.

Sancho scored his first professional goal in a 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, getting two assists in the same match.

He has represented England at under-16, under-17 and under-19 levels to date.

The expected inclusion of the three young prospects demonstrates Southgate's commitment to youth and improving England not just in the present but for the future as well.

England are expected to make their official announcement about the squad in the coming days.