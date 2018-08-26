Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to React to Newcastle's Latest Troubling News Concerning Key Player

You would be hard pressed to find two clubs who are currently going through more contrasting times than Newcastle and Liverpool.

Newcastle managed to make a £20m profit this summer and have subsequently started their season without a win in their first three matches after defeats to Tottenham and Chelsea, coupled with a disappointing goalless draw against Premier League minnows Cardiff.

Liverpool on the other hand have come off the back of a stellar transfer window which saw them acquire Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri. The Reds have gone onto win their opening three matches without conceding a single goal and currently sit pretty at the top of the Premier League table.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Now, some Liverpool supporters are getting a little excited about the prospect of plucking one of Newcastle's brightest talents, Jamaal Lascelles.

Rafa Benitez left out the centre back from his most recent match day squad against Chelsea and according to the Daily Mail, it was due to the fact the pair had a falling out over the manager's tactical decisions.

Liverpool currently look more solid than ever in defence, but it doesn't mean some supporters are willing to jump at the chance to make a move for Lascelles and kick Newcastle fans whilst they are down in the process...

Announce Lascelles on January 1st @LFC — Naby Keita TBE (@WanhengTheGOAT) August 26, 2018

...but others are a little concerned about the fact that Lascelles hasn't been acting as you would expect a club captain should.

Reports that Jamaal Lascelles is dropped because he refused to play in a back three..



If that is true, would you still want him at LFC? How could a club captain act like that. It just doesnt sit well with me to see something like that out of someone who is suppose to be a leader — T R E Y (@lfcTrey) August 26, 2018

He is the manager he choose what he wants .. Lascelles was out of order . https://t.co/pH7Qb55dEV — Ahmed M Elhafy (@AhmedLFC91) August 26, 2018

If Lascelles has this attitude then I’d rather not have him at lfc https://t.co/yphCfq914N — Waz (@Waz612) August 26, 2018

It may be wishful thinking for some Liverpool fans to be thinking that Newcastle will be willing to sell one of their best players just yet, but if Lascelles continues to be left out then the rumours will only strengthen.

Given Newcastle's recent transfer failings, then it wouldn't come as a surprise to see them want to make a healthy profit.