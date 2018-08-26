Liverpool Fans Take to Twitter to React to Newcastle's Latest Troubling News Concerning Key Player

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

You would be hard pressed to find two clubs who are currently going through more contrasting times than Newcastle and Liverpool.

Newcastle managed to make a £20m profit this summer and have subsequently started their season without a win in their first three matches after defeats to Tottenham and Chelsea, coupled with a disappointing goalless draw against Premier League minnows Cardiff.

Liverpool on the other hand have come off the back of a stellar transfer window which saw them acquire Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri. The Reds have gone onto win their opening three matches without conceding a single goal and currently sit pretty at the top of the Premier League table.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Now, some Liverpool supporters are getting a little excited about the prospect of plucking one of Newcastle's brightest talents, Jamaal Lascelles.

Rafa Benitez left out the centre back from his most recent match day squad against Chelsea and according to the Daily Mail, it was due to the fact the pair had a falling out over the manager's tactical decisions.

Liverpool currently look more solid than ever in defence, but it doesn't mean some supporters are willing to jump at the chance to make a move for Lascelles and kick Newcastle fans whilst they are down in the process...

...but others are a little concerned about the fact that Lascelles hasn't been acting as you would expect a club captain should.

It may be wishful thinking for some Liverpool fans to be thinking that Newcastle will be willing to sell one of their best players just yet, but if Lascelles continues to be left out then the rumours will only strengthen.

Given Newcastle's recent transfer failings, then it wouldn't come as a surprise to see them want to make a healthy profit.

