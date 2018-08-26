Liverpool's £40m Summer Signing Fabinho Reveals Why He is Yet to Play for the Club

Liverpool's new £40m man Fabinho has revealed the reasons why he is yet to feature for his new side after his big money move from Monaco in the summer.

As reported by the Independent, the Brazilian international is still currently adapting to life in England, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp in no rush to hurry his new acquisition into the starting eleven.

Not even a bit worried about Fabinho. When you're such a good player under the hands of such a good manager, you gotta trust the process. — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) August 26, 2018

Liverpool have started the season seamlessly, winning their first three games without conceding a goal as other new arrivals in Naby Keita and Alisson Becker have impressed.

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute on the opening day against West Ham, but has not even featured on the bench since the 4-0 hammering of the, erm, Hammers.

The former Real Madrid man said: "I'm aware it's a different playing style than Monaco.

Fabinho will need time to adapt. Totally different ball game going from a farmers League to a League as demanding as the PL, and a system as demanding as ours. Last thing we need is Bakayoko 2.0. Trust the process. Trust the manager. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) August 20, 2018

"There were two in midfield there whereas here at Liverpool there's usually three. My midfield partners have provided me with guidance and assistance. So have the defence.

"I knew it would change and I feel I've adapted well. You seek guidance from the other players around you and that's worked really well and I feel my performances in pre-season were good.

"Although the systems are slightly different, there are similarities too. Monaco had a transition similar to Liverpool's. I think the two teams can be compared in this way; both them have very fast transition, with every fast players up front.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"I hope to be as important here as I was at Monaco."

Klopp seems not to be heavily drawn on his new signing's situation, and has expressed his delight at his side's start to the season as they look to take on Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss said: "Nine points after three games, I never heard anything negative about that. We didn't concede a goal, nothing negative about that."