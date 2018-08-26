Mark Hughes Admits 'Harsh' Red Card Changed the Game in Southampton's Late Defeat to Leicester

Mark Hughes has admitted Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's red card changed the game as his Southampton side lost 2-1 to Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium.



It was Hughes' side that took the lead early in the second half thanks to Ryan Bertrand's powerful strike which sailed into the top corner However, they were pegged back just four minutes later by Demarai Gray.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

There was then a moment of controversy when Hojbjerg was shown a second yellow card by the referee for simulation in the 77th minute, and it proved to be a moment Leicester would take full advantage of when Harry Maguire netted a stoppage-time winner to snatch all three points from the Saints.



Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Hughes conceded that he felt Hojbjerg went down a bit easily and admitted that moment changed the complexion of the game.





He said: "The first yellow card was harsh, it was just a coming together, it wasn't even a foul, however if you are in that situation, Pierre knows he has to be careful



Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"He did get a clip just prior to going down. That affected his momentum and at one point. I think he thought he could get a shot off, and when he thought he couldn't, he then did go down a little bit easily. Mr Moss was on the spot to send him off very quickly.





"It did change the game. I thought we were excellent from start up until the sending off. First half was arguably one of the best performances we have had, certainly at St Mary's. We should have gone two or three goals to the good coming into the half-time period.

"We came out for the second half and it was more of the same, and we scored a fantastic goal. At that point, I thought there could be only one winner, and that was us."



Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Maguire's late winner means that Southampton have now lost back-to-back games, although Hughes did go on to admit he feels his side play an excellent game and that they just need a bit of luck.



He added: "The winning goal was a real hammer blow as we did not deserve it on the strength of our performance. I thought we were excellent in all departments, we just needed that bit of luck. I am pleased as I can be given we have lost a home game. We talked about the things we wanted to do, and they have done that to the letter."