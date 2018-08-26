Martin Keown Says Liverpool Star Has 'Everything You Need' & is a Perfect Teammate

August 26, 2018

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has heaped praise on new Liverpool signing Naby Keita, saying the midfielder has all the required characteristics to be a perfect midfielder.

Liverpool agreed a deal to sign Keita from RB Leipzig, but the Guinean was allowed to remain with the Bundesliga side as part of the agreement. Since arriving at the club, Keita has helped his side secure three wins in as many games.

Keown was analysing Keita's impact on the side on BT Sport's presentation of Liverpool's clash with Brighton last night and is quoted by The Daily Express as saying: “He just really is quality in possession. Look at the range of passing, the front three are really going to enjoy his service that he’s going to give them.

“It’s this area, Firmino comes off deep, Keita wants to get into that little pocket behind the opposition’s midfield.

“He really bursts forward. He looks incredibly impressive. Also he wants to pick a pass, he’s not satisfied with that.”

Keita was part of the RB Leipzig team who surprised many by emerging as a serious contender in the Bundesliga during the 2016/17 season. The side eventually finished second in the league, behind giants Bayern Munich.

The Guinea international was one of the side's standout players during the season. He registered eight goals and eight assists from the centre of midfield, and looked like one of the more dominant box-to-box midfielders in Europe.


As a result of his incredible form, he was quickly signed by Liverpool, but allowed to remain in Germany for one final season.

