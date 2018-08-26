Milan Boss Gennaro Gattuso Says His Side 'Disappeared' in Disappointing Napoli Defeat

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Gennaro Gattuso spoke of his disappointment after his Milan side 'collapsed' to lose 3-2 away at Napoli on Saturday evening, having been 2-0 up with 40 minutes remaining.

“The biggest regret is that after the goal for 2-1, we simply disappeared from the game,” Gattuso told DAZN and Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia).

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“Everyone started interpreting the match in their own way and we got lost. We’ve got to figure out how to improve this aspect of the side and I was disappointed by the lack of reaction we showed.

“I take full responsibility, because if the team is afraid, then that is the fault of the Coach. We just switched off after the first mistake and it happened many times last season.”

Though Gattuso accepted his share of the responsibility for his side's collapse, the 40-year-old also singled out specific players for blame, including defender Mateo Musacchio who he felt was responsible for one of the goals.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

“It was Mateo Musacchio’s error, he can’t pass it like that, but I don’t like talking about individual mistakes. We dominated for 55 minutes, but at the first distraction we just collapsed and allowed Napoli back into the game.

“After their goal, we didn’t play as a unit anymore. It hurts me to play so well at the San Paolo and then emerge empty-handed. Now we have to lick our wounds and go forward.”

Having lost their opening game of the season, Milan face another tricky fixture next weekend when they take on Roma at San Siro.

