Neil Warnock Says Side Has 'Got to Take Chances' After Another Goalless Draw Against Huddersfield

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock has warned his players that they have got to start taking their chances after a second consecutive goalless draw against ten-man Huddersfield.

Warnock's Bluebirds are yet to score a goal this season, despite having a numerical advantage in both of their last two matches - both of which have finished 0-0.

They are the only team in the top four divisions of England yet to have scored so far this season.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Warnock said: "We have got to take chances. Even before they went down to 10 men I thought we started the second half better, we should have scored and should have won the game.





"If you'd have said a point away from home before the game you'd take it but I'm disappointed not to get all three.

"Overall I thought the lads did all right. The longer the game went on, the better we became."

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing had the first half's best chance early on for Cardiff but couldn't connect with the ball before colliding with Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer. Neither player was able to carry on following the clash.

Despite being second-best for much of the game, Jonathan Hogg's red card for an incident with Harry Arter meant that it was the Bluebirds who finished the last half hour of the match on top.

The south Wales side piled on the pressure and striker Bobby Reid came within inches of giving them their first Premier League goal of the season, but couldn't make a clean connection on the ball.

Cardiff now face a midweek League Cup fixture against Norwich, before facing Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.