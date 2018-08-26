Reports Explain Why James Tomkins Was Taken Out of Palace's Starting XI Ahead of Watford Loss

James Tomkins missed out on Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat at Watford on Sunday afternoon after suffering an injury during the warm-up, according to reports.

Boss Roy Hodgson had planned on entrusting the 29-year-old in his starting XI for the trip to the Hornets after featuring in the Eagles' opening two league outings ahead of this weekend.

However, according to the Evening Standard, the former Great Britain Olympian was unable to take his place alongside Mamadou Sakho after suffering a knee injury as his side added the finishing touches to their preparations.

There's been a change to the Crystal Palace line-up. James Tomkins is replaced by Martin Kelly in the starting eleven.





Martin Kelly was the one chosen at the eleventh hour by the former England manager as his replacement; however, he was unable to help his side to victory as Roberto Pereyra and Jose Holebas' second half goals were too much to overcome - despite Wilfried Zaha offering a lifeline 12 minutes from the end.

It will be a significant blow for Hodgson's outfit, with Tomkins' partnership alongside Sakho a pivotal aspect in Palace's drive up the table during the second half of last season.

A great clearance from James Tomkins!





If the former West Ham United man's injury is long-term, it could add further defensive headaches for the Eagles, who are already missing Scott Dann as he continues to recover from an anterior cruciate ligament issue.

However, the Englishman's absence may present an opportunity for forgotten man Sullay Kaikai, who replaced Kelly on the substitutes' bench, after failing to record a single top-flight appearance over the past 12 months.