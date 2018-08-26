Reports Explain Why James Tomkins Was Taken Out of Palace's Starting XI Ahead of Watford Loss

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

James Tomkins missed out on Crystal Palace's 2-1 defeat at Watford on Sunday afternoon after suffering an injury during the warm-up, according to reports. 

Boss Roy Hodgson had planned on entrusting the 29-year-old in his starting XI for the trip to the Hornets after featuring in the Eagles' opening two league outings ahead of this weekend. 

However, according to the Evening Standard, the former Great Britain Olympian was unable to take his place alongside Mamadou Sakho after suffering a knee injury as his side added the finishing touches to their preparations. 

Martin Kelly was the one chosen at the eleventh hour by the former England manager as his replacement; however, he was unable to help his side to victory as Roberto Pereyra and Jose Holebas' second half goals were too much to overcome - despite Wilfried Zaha offering a lifeline 12 minutes from the end. 

It will be a significant blow for Hodgson's outfit, with Tomkins' partnership alongside Sakho a pivotal aspect in Palace's drive up the table during the second half of last season. 

If the former West Ham United man's injury is long-term, it could add further defensive headaches for the Eagles, who are already missing Scott Dann as he continues to recover from an anterior cruciate ligament issue. 

However, the Englishman's absence may present an opportunity for forgotten man Sullay Kaikai, who replaced Kelly on the substitutes' bench, after failing to record a single top-flight appearance over the past 12 months.  

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)