Unai Emery Denies Mesut Özil Training Ground Bust Up After German Sits Out West Ham Win With Illness

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has hit back at claims that Mesut Ozil's omission from the Gunners' match day squad against West Ham was down to a training ground rift, revealing that the German was ruled out of the tie with illness. 

As reported by the Mirror, the Spaniard has insisted that his star playmaker was omitted from the team purely down to complaints of illness from the 29-year-old, rather than due to a bust up as reported previously.

Ozil told Emery on Friday that he was suffering from a cold and felt unable to play, to which the Gunners boss replied by advising him to attend the match with his teammates if he was feeling better. 

Having complained of feeling under the weather just a day before, the former Real Madrid playmaker did in fact attend the match at the Emirates and spent time with the team in the build up. 

However, many were led to think that Ozil had been left out as a result of a training ground bust up. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Gunners' boss has since denied these claims, saying: "He was sick and today he was here. He left to his house [on Friday] and I said: "Come if you feel better." 

"He feels better and before the match he was with me and the team. There is no problem with the player. Ask the doctor and he can explain better."

Ozil's performances of late have been a huge cause of concern for many associated with the north London club. The German's lethargy has led many to feel that he cannot adapt to Emery's energetic, high pressing system. 

Additionally, Ozil only recently signed a new contract worth a reported £350k-a-week, tying him down to the club until 2021 whilst also making a transfer extremely unlikely as few clubs could match that wage. 

Ozil was hooked against Chelsea after 68 minutes in just the second game of Arsenal's Premier League season. 

Emery has reportedly told his number 10 that he needs to do more to adapt to his tactical system, but it remains to be seen whether the German can knuckle down. 

