'We Want to Win': Wolves Boss ​Nuno Espírito Santo Admits Frustration at 1-1 Man City Draw

By 90Min
August 26, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espírito Santo claimed he was frustrated with his side's result against Manchester City on Saturday, despite picking up a 1-1 draw against the Premier League champions.

Speaking after the match, via Sky Sports, the Wolves boss claimed he wasn't satisfied with only a point, even if it came against the reigning Premier League champions.

He said: "We are happy with the performance, but the result is not what we wanted - we want to win.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"I'm very pragmatic about controversy (Willy Boly's goal), I don't look at the replays, but that's the game, it's what we have to be ready for. If you score, react, it's what you do after.


"If you get a goal against, how you react, don't think about whether it was bad luck, focus on the game. The players deserve credit. the way they worked and prepared themselves, we knew it would be tough but we worked for it, played the way and style and shape we believe, and individually we were fantastic."


Santo also defended his side's attacking approached to the game, claiming: "It's an identity we have, we want to build something and work to our strengths, take advantages of weaknesses and work from there. Defensively and offensively, we were organised, and after that the amount of chances we created was very good, but we can do more and improve."

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

After an exciting first half in which City hit the woodwork twice, Wolves broke the deadlock early in the second half, as Willy Bolly bundled in a header from close range. The goal stood, despite replays showing that the ball deflected in off his hand. Aymeric Laporte equalised with a powerful header soon after, but the hosts held on for a well earned draw.


Santo's frustrations exemplify just how far the west Midlands side have come in recent times, with the former Championship also-rans now competing with the Premier League elite. However, the club are yet to pick up a win in their first three outings this season, and will be looking to bring home three points when they travel to West Ham United next weekend.

