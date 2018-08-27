Alisson Becker Insists He Will Carry on Dribbling Despite Warning From Liverpool Boss

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has claimed that he will continue to try and play out from the back despite giving manager Jürgen Klopp a scare during the club's narrow win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah scored a delightful goal midway through the first half which eventually proved to be the winning strike, in part thanks to a late save from Alisson which denied Pascal Gross from close range.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

However, it was the Brazil international's footwork which caught the eye at Anfield, calmly dinking the ball over an onrushing Anthony Knockaert to help ease a late spell of Brighton pressure.

"I try my best to help the team in the build-up," Alisson said, quoted by the Liverpool Echo. "If sometimes there is a situation where there is dribbling, I do it carefully.

"It could be too risky, but it's part of the game, we are a team that plays from the back with the ball on the ground.

"That's part of the team's characteristics. Mistakes may happen, but we work hard during the week to everything correctly during the matches."

Liverpool boss Klopp spoke in the immediate aftermath of the match where he said that he wasn't impressed with Alisson's chip late in the game, although the former Borussia Dortmund coach conceded that he has never worked with a Brazilian goalkeeper prior to the South American's arrival.

So... Liverpool are never going to concede another goal. Looks like Alisson might be worth the money! — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) August 25, 2018

Most impressive for Liverpool fans will be the fact that the 25-year-old has kept three clean sheets on the bounce in the Premier League, something which hasn't been done by the Reds since the 2016/17 season.