Arsenal Fans Demand That Star Striker Starts Next Game Following Influential Impact Against West Ham

By 90Min
August 27, 2018

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to demand that striker Alexandre Lacazette should start their next game after the Frenchman came off the bench to good effect in the 3-1 win over West Ham on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has made a single start for the Gunners so far this season, with new head coach Unai Emery preferring Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as the man to lead the line.

But Lacazette showed his capabilities on Saturday by coming off the bench at half-time and improving Arsenal's attacking prowess at Emirates Stadium. The forward set up the Gunners' second goal as the north London side gained their first win under their new manager.

His excellent performance in the second-half on Saturday prompted many Arsenal fans to appeal to Emery to start Lacazette from the off in their next Premier League game.

Arsenal currently sit tenth in the Premier League table, and play their final Premier League game before the September international break on Sunday afternoon when they visit newly promoted Cardiff City in south Wales.

