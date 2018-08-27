'Awful': Crystal Palace Fans Fume on Twitter Over Star's Poor Performance Against Watford

Crystal Palace fans have slated Joel Ward after his underwhelming display, capped off with a criminal miss, during their 2-1 defeat to Watford on Sunday.



The Eagles heading into the game coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool and were without their first choice right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after he received a straight red card during the defeat.



Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

This gave Ward the chance to slot in at right back and give Roy Hodgson a reminder of what he is capable of, however he seemed to do the opposite. His Palace side conceded two second half goals and although Wilfred Zaha got one back for the visitors with just over 10 minutes to go, it proved to be just a consolation goal.



Things then went from bad to worse for Ward when he missed what looked to be a simple header from six yards out in injury time which would've earned his side a point. It really was an afternoon to forget for the Englishman, and fans on Twitter were keen to get their opinions across after the loss.

Joel Ward...



My god. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) August 26, 2018





Joel Ward looking absolutely devastated as he knows the chance to level it fell to him. He claps the away fans and waves an apologetic hand as he walks off the pitch distraught — Five Year Plan 🦅 (@FYPFanzine) August 26, 2018

I hate Joel Ward — Matt (@MattCPFC) August 26, 2018

Just watched the highlights, Joel Ward that’s an awful miss — Joebell (@joebell45) August 27, 2018

Joel Ward NO. Free header can’t believe he missed 😭 #CPFC pic.twitter.com/dxtpgHOefn — Crystal Palace 🦅 (@CpfcNews_) August 26, 2018

Joel Ward get out my club — JC (@Jackcarter98_) August 26, 2018

Having started the season well by winning their opening game of the season, Palace have now lost back-to-back games and have missed the chance to gain an early advantage over the relegation-threatened sides.





Although it's still early days in the season, fans will want to stay as clear from a relegation battle as they can having been dragged into one last season.