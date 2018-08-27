Crystal Palace Midfielder Close to Returning to Full Fitness After Injury Troubles

Crystal Palace's 19-year-old midfielder Luke Dreher is close to returning to full fitness following ongoing injury troubles.

The Eagles' U-23s side play Burnley on Tuesday, and academy director Gary Issott, quoted by Football London, has provided an update on the youngster's level of fitness.





He said: "Luke [Dreher] is close to full fitness. He has had a fragmented pre-season, he had a disappointing year last year and was riddled with injuries.

"So we are just hoping - it is never easy when you have a broken pre-season - but that he can continually stay fit.

"We are being very careful with him, but hopefully he can be integrated back into the side on Monday to play away at Burnley with the U-23's on Tuesday, and then it is a gradual process back into the team from there."

Dreher was captain of Palace's U-18s side and was on the verge of breaking into the first team under Frank de Boer before a knee injury led to him missing out on the pre-season tour. De Boer spoke of his admiration for Dreher in The Times, with the ex-Palace boss saying: "Today Luke Dreher trained with us, 18 years old, and a very talented [midfield] player.

"Hopefully he can make the next step. He’s going to gain weight in muscles, now he’s a very thin guy, a little boy, but I see the quality, and I like that.”

Operation went well🙏🏻 Frustrating start to the season but now time to focus on recovery💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/i4BcK6bnAd — Luke Dreher (@DreherLuke) August 14, 2017

Dreher's knee had to be operated on last August and his road to recovery since has been riddled with setbacks.

If Dreher puts in some good performances for Palace's U-23 side he could give Roy Hodgson something to think about this season.