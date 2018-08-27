'Electric': Pundit Jamie Redknapp Singles Out New West Ham Signing for Praise in Defeat to Arsenal

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has praised Felipe Anderson's performance for West Ham against Arsenal last weekend, despite the Hammers losing 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.
Things seemed to be going well in the first half with the visitors creating a number of chances before going ahead thanks to a Marko Arnautovic goal. However, Arsenal got back on level terms just five minutes after going behind thanks to a rare Nacho Monreal goal.
In the second half West Ham were made to pay for their lack of a clinical edge with an own goal from Issa Diop and a last minute Danny Welbeck strike giving the home side a 3-1 win.
In his Daily Mail column after the game, Redknapp revealed that he was very impressed with Anderson's 'electric' performance despite the defeat.
He wrote: "West Ham may have lost at Arsenal but Anderson was electric. Playing through the middle he ran 7.3 miles, more than any team-mate, made Marko Arnautovic's goal and set up another two chances.
"With such a creative spark in their side, West Ham have to be more clinical."
The Hammers have scored just two goals in their opening three games - both coming from Arnautovic - a problem they will need to address if they are to avoid another relegation scrap like last season.
It was a performance which would've no doubt excited West Ham fans about what they can expect from the Brazilian this season, although his performance alone wasn't enough to get a point with the Hammers currently sat at the bottom of the Premier League - being the only team to not win a point so far this season.
They'll be hoping to get their first points on the board in front of their home fans when they host Wolves at the London Stadium on Saturday.