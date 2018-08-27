Former Newcastle Striker Micky Quinn Names Reasons for Magpies Defeat to Chelsea

By 90Min
August 27, 2018

Former Newcastle striker Micky Quinn believes Rafa Benitez' tactics are to be blamed for Newcastle's 2-1 loss at home to Chelsea on Sunday. 

Benitez used an unfamiliar three-man defence against the Blues in an apparent attempt to contain their opponents, but managed just 19 percent possession as they fell to defeat

Quinn aired his frustrations with Benitez' tactics on talkSPORT's Sports Breakfast show, saying: “At home you expect a bit more possession and more chances. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“I love Newcastle, I love the fans, in Rafa we trust is the motto up there, but yesterday he got it wrong. It wasn’t Man City, it was Chelsea and if they would have had a go they might have caused an upset. They got beat so his tactics didn’t work.

“There is a lot more going on with the chairman and fans wanting [Mike Ashley] out but they need to start winning football matches.

“The next game is Manchester City and I don’t want to get into a situation where another two, three games down the line they are struggling to win matches and then all of a sudden are back to a relegation slot.

“As much as we love Rafa and the fans love Rafa, no manager should fall short of any criticism when you are not winning football matches.”

It has been a tough start to the season for Newcastle, who have just one point from their first three games. After clashes with potential title contenders Spurs and Chelsea, the Magpies' Premier League run doesn't get any easier with games against Man City and Arsenal next.

