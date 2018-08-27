Jamie Redknapp Hails Arsenal Duo as 'Real Gems' After Their Impact for Arsenal Against West Ham

Jamie Redknapp has admitted that he is a fan of the partnership between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, hailing the duo as 'the two real gems' in Arsenal's side.

Unai Emery brought on Lacazette as a substitute at half-time in Saturday's 3-1 win against West Ham with Aubameyang struggling to impact the game, with wingers Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan not doing enough to create space for the striker to run into - and Lacazette's introduction allowed him more freedom to trouble the Hammers' back line.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Redknapp wrote in his column for the Daily Mail: "Emery has to find a way to get them both into the team. Saturday's victory against West Ham showed him why he must do so.

"Starting as a lone striker on Saturday, Aubameyang was isolated. West Ham dominated in the first half, Arsenal had just two efforts on target and their centre forward failed to have a single touch in the opposition box."

Redknapp claimed that Lacazette's introduction at the break was key for the Gunners, saying: "Bringing on Lacazette at half-time was a game-changer. Straight away Arsenal looked more threatening.

Lacazette



“I like to be with Aubameyang. He's a good guy. I'm not asking the coach or telling him, 'I want to play with Auba' or something like that. He knows we can play well together and then afterwards, he makes his decision." pic.twitter.com/q2GTpvPOV8 — Emery's new era 👏🏾 (@tomgunner14) August 26, 2018

"They had eight attempts on target and scored the two goals that won them the game. This was a huge result for Arsenal and Emery."

Emery is still tinkering with his Arsenal equation but adding a mix of Aubameyang and Lacazette against lesser opposition could provide potency to Arsenal's attack. Starting the two strikers would mean dropping another player from the attack, which could be further bad news for the out-of-form Mesut Ozil.