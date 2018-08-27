Javi Gracia Claims Third Win on the Bounce is 'Only the Beginning' After Watford See Off Palace

Javi Gracia says Watford's third successive Premier League win is 'only the beginning' for his side, after they continued their 100% start with a hard fought victory over Crystal Palace.

Despite a poor first half, goals from Roberto Pereyra and Jose Holebas were enough to see off the Palace challenge, even with Wilfried Zaha pulling one back with 15 minutes to go.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Gracia told reporters after the match (via football.london): “I’m very proud to be Watford coach. I don’t need to get good results but it’s very difficult to win in the Premier League and to get 3 in a row is something special.

“We’re enjoying the moment knowing we’ve done 3 important steps - but only 3. In this moment, the players are rewarded for the work they’ve done and you can see the table and see the date and there are many steps left to take.

“It’s important for the atmosphere and everyone is happy, but it’s only the beginning.”

He added that he was happy with the defensive work of his side - and reckons it was a spectacular first half showing from keeper Ben Foster that kept them in the game.

"Today against two strikers you need to show good defensive work because they’re a very demanding team.

"Crystal Palace always play in tight games and today was the same. It was a rainy day, there was a lot of contact. In the first half we played worse than Palace and it was Ben Foster who kept us in the game.

“In the second half we played better, created more chances and got the goals. Okay, if they scored in the last minute it was a different result, but we’ve worked a lot and I think we deserve the result.”