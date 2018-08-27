Liverpool Outcast Pushes to Leave Anfield & Insists Loris Karius' Exit Doesn't Change Anything

August 27, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is still hoping to leave the club before the European transfer window closes on August 31, insisting that Loris Karius' loan move to Beşiktaş 'doesn't change anything' this summer.

It was reported on Sunday, following an interview with Het Laatste Nieuws, that the Belgium international has been left in the dark over his future at Merseyside.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"The transfer of Karius doesn't change anything for me. I have always been clear: I want to play," Mignolet said. 

"Nobody has said anything to me after the departure of Loris. So I don't know what my future at Liverpool is. We will see what happens this week."

But a report from the Liverpool Echo has added to the 30-year-old's comments by insisting that he still wants to leave Liverpool during the current transfer window.


The big-money arrival of AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has hit the ground running in the north-west, has pushed Mignolet even further out of contention for a place in the club's starting lineup - barring an injury to the Brazil international keeper.

However, manager Jürgen Klopp will be left with teenage goalkeepers Caoimhin Kelleher and Kamil Grabara in reserve if Mignolet does, in fact, get his way this summer, something which could prove to be a title-deciding risk for the Reds this season.

Although Mignolet arguably deserves to be given a chance to move elsewhere following a five-year spell at Anfield, the club will know that letting their most experienced goalkeeper leave without the chance of signing a replacement is a risk that is not worth taking.

