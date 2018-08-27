Watch: Young Marseille Fan Seizes His Opportunity and Scores on Ceremonial Kickoff

How could he resist?

By Dan Gartland
August 27, 2018

The French Ligue 1 has a tradition similar to the ceremonial first pitch in baseball: A fan is invited onto the field to perform a ceremonial kickoff, just a simple kick to one of the players on the home team. A kid at Sunday’s game between Marseille and Rennes wasn’t satisfied with just one touch.

Not only did the kid take the ball all the way down to the other end of the field and score, he capped it off with a yellow card-worthy celebration. 

Incredibly, this is the second time in less than a year that this exact thing has happened at a Marseille game. Last September, the club invited a man named Kamel Zaroual to take the ceremonial kickoff after he completed a long charity bike ride. Zaroual took off and scored with a right-footed strike from the edge of the box. 

Note there, though, that the Toulouse keeper made the mistake of trying to stop Zaroual’s shot and failing miserably. At least Tomas Koubek had the good sense not to test himself against a child on a breakaway. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)