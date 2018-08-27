Mohammed Salah and Agent Reignite Egypt Dispute With Social Media Messages

The agent of Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has explained the meaning behind a cryptic tweet the lawyer posted regarding the winger's personal situation.

Colombian Ramy Abbas Issa tweeted 'Enough is Enough' on Sunday evening, which concerned Liverpool fans on social media with regards to Salah's future at Anfield.

Enough is enough. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) August 26, 2018

However, his representative has provided context to the tweet, stating that the frustration in the Salah camp surrounds a violation of his image rights by the Egyptian FA during the World Cup.

Abbas added, "We asked for guarantees regarding Mohamed's wellbeing whilst with the national team, and assurances that the image rights violations wouldn't happen again. That is all. They have yet to respond."

For his own part, Salah posted a tweet reading: "Naturally any football union seeks to solve the problems of its players until they provide comfort...But really what I see is exactly the opposite. It is not natural that my letters and my lawyer's letters are ignored...I don't know why this is all. Don't you have enough time to answer us?!"

We asked for guarantees regarding Mohamed’s wellbeing whilst with the national team, and assurances that the image rights violations wouldn’t happen again. That’s all. They have yet to respond. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) August 26, 2018

Salah had a memorable first campaign in English football last season, scoring 44 goals in all competitions as Liverpool reached the Champions League Final for the first time since 2007.

However, the 26-year-old picked up a shoulder injury in the final following a tussle with Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, which forced the winger to miss his country's opening game of their World Cup campaign over in Russia.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Despite the summer setback, however, Salah has picked up from where he left off in a Liverpool shirt this season, with two goals and two assists in his first three Premier League matches of the season.

Yet while the player is continuing with his good form under Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager will be hoping that his private dispute with the Egyptian FA does not affect his performances on the pitch, as the Reds aim to lift their first ever Premier League trophy and their first league title since 1990.