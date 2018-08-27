'Not Enough': Spurs Fans React to News of PSG Preparing £100m Offer for Midfield Star

Spurs fans seem generally unimpressed by news of French giants Paris Saint-Germaine moving for star playmaker Christian Eriksen.

The Danish midfielder has reportedly emerged as a target for the Ligue 1 side, who are said to be weighing up a £100m offer ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

Eriksen has been one of the Premier League's most creative attackers since his arrival in 2013 and is a favourite among the fans. Yet he is also one of their players who is involved in a contract standoff with the club and, despite still having two years left on his current deal, PSG are believed to be ready to use that to their advantage.

With reports of a possible move to the French club having surfaced on Twitter, below are a few of the best reactions from the Spurs support:

Why drop down a league? PSG play in a much less competitive league and still can’t manage to do much in https://t.co/Y8PIrtgGcr Neymar he’d soon see he’d made a mistake if he moves, unless it’s Spain or possibly Italy it would be purely money and not anything to do with football. — Rab M (@rabmakki) August 26, 2018

Trophies in England aren't worth more than trophies in France, but there is a certain prestige that comes with succeeding in the Premier League. As for Binks, he isn't really real so...

JarJar Binks could win a trophy at PSG, doesn’t make it an achievement, or worth leaving for. — Russell Green (@RussGreen8) August 26, 2018

Barcelona would have likely paid around the same fee for Eriksen as they did for Philippe Coutinho, and he was an alternative target. So PSG probably won't stand a chance with a £100m bid.

100m 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 coutinho went for more an his stats cant tout Eriksens — Lee Grimbo (@LGrimbo) August 26, 2018

He’s better than coutinho and he went for £140 🤔 — BazzaMccann28 (@BMccann28) August 26, 2018

Try £200m — Lee Niles (@leeniles75) August 26, 2018

Double it. — Martin P (@jmpmnp) August 26, 2018

It's bad enough that Spurs made history by not buying a single player all season. But letting one of their best attackers leave without the possibility of a replacement until January is not something we'd imagine them doing.