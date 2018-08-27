Out-of-Favour Everton Strikers Niasse & Sandro Could Leave Toffees Ahead of European Deadline Day

Everton could be two forwards lighter by the time the European transfer deadline passes at the end of the month, with Oumar Niasse and Sandro Ramirez both being eyed by suitors.

Super Lig giants Galatasaray are considering a bid for Niasse - should their move for Anthony Modeste fail - while Real Sociedad are in talks with former Barcelona starlet Sandro.





28-year-old Niasse has managed just 13 minutes of football during Everton's first three Premier League games so far this season and wasn't used at all during the Toffee's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Now with playing time at Goodison Park this season looking increasingly unlikely, Turkish media outlet Fanatik report that Galatasaray are said to be interested in signing the Senegalese international.



The Turkish side have been heavily linked with a move for Tianjin Quanjian forward Modeste and have reportedly made him their prime target. However, Niasse is said to be a backup option should a deal for Modeste fall through, with the Toffees open to a sale.





Niasse has spent three seasons with Everton and has scored nine goals in 33 appearances for the club. However, with his contract set to expire in 2020 and with the likes of Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin keeping him out of the side, the forward looks to have fallen lower down Marco Silva's pecking order.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, another out-of-favour forward who may be even more likely to leave Goodison Park in the coming days is Sandro, with Real Sociedad 'negotiating' with Everton according to AS.





The 23-year-old Canary Islander signed for Everton last summer for under £6m, after a standout campaign with Malaga. However, he seemingly failed to adapt to his surroundings and scored just once in 15, before making a loan move back to Andalusia with Sevilla.





He is reportedly valued at around £9m by the Toffees, as Real Sociedad consider their options.

European clubs have until August 31 to complete their signings.