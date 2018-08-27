Spurs' Heung-Min Son Reaches Asian Games Semis & Inches Closer to Avoiding Military Service

Tottenham will be without Heung-min Son when they visit Old Trafford to play Manchester United on Monday night and he will also be absent when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road next weekend. However, Spurs' short term loss could be their long term gain, with Son now just two games away from military service exemption.

The South Korean attacker started the season with the Londoners and featured in their win over Newcastle in their first game. However, he has since been on international duty at the Asian Games with his country, who booked their spot in the semi-final of the tournament with a nerve-wracking 4-3 extra-time win over Uzbekistan

Korea 4-3 Uzbekistan. Son's dream of military exemption rolls on --just. Korea through to the semifinals that take place in just 48 hours against either Syria or Vietnam. — John Duerden (@JohnnyDuerden) August 27, 2018

Son has been a key attacking threat for Spurs over the past two seasons and they will him for the next two games. Yet, it could be worth it.

All South Korean citizens are faced with mandatory military service, which means the club could end up losing the forward for two years as a result.

STEPHEN MATUREN/GettyImages

However, fortunately for the player, exemptions are made for athletes of exceptional merit and Son can avoid service all together if he helps his country win the Asian Games.

In a testing schedule, Son and his teammates will face either Vietnam on Wednesday in the semi final. After Monday's scare against Uzbekistan, the Tottenham star is two wins away from freeing himself of military obligations.

Should Korea fail to take gold however, Spurs face the possibility of losing their a key player for two years.