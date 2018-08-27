West Ham Considering Loan Offers for Young Star Reece Oxford With London Stadium Future Unclear

By 90Min
August 27, 2018

West Ham are considering two loan bids from European clubs for their young defender Reece Oxford. 

According to MailOnline Sport, Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and La Liga outfit Eibar have both made offers to take the 19-year-old on a temporary deal until January, with the option to extend the loan until the end of the season should things go well.

The report also states that both bids have an optional £2m clause to make the deal permanent at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Oxford spent last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach where, although he was highly rated by the Bundesliga club, he only made eight appearances in all competitions for Die Fohlen.

The defender, who can also play as a centre-back, is one of West Ham's brightest young talents but the east London club are reportedly prepared to sell the youngster this summer after being cast out to the fringes of the first-team.

Oxford made his Hammers debut as a 16-year-old at the start of the 2015/16 season and put in an impressive display in a 2-0 away win over Arsenal. His manager at the time, Slaven Bilic, continued to place some faith in the youngster, as Oxford played 12 times in all competitions for the Hammers during that season.

Since then though, the young defender has only appeared three times for the Irons since and current boss Manuel Pellegrini has placed Oxford in the Hammers' Under-23 squad for this season.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Before his temporary move to Monchengladach last season, Oxford also spent a season on loan at Championship club Reading, where he made five appearances in England's second tier.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)