Xherdan Shaqiri Claims His Versatility Could Be Key for Klopp as Liverpool Boss Considers Rotation

August 27, 2018

Xherdan Shaqiri is ready to make his mark in a Liverpool shirt, as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp considers squad rotation for the upcoming trip to Leicester City.

The summer signing from Stoke has played just eight minutes of football this season, but has highlighted his own versatility as a weapon for the Reds as Klopp's squad rotation kicks in.

Liverpool ground out a 1-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday, but Klopp admitted his side "lost the plot" in the second half, perhaps suffering from some fatigue after long, intense spells of pressing. The Reds boss named an unchanged side for the visit of Brighton, but has hinted at some changes for the next match against Leicester.

Speaking in Liverpool's official match day programme as quoted by The Liverpool Echo, Shaqiri emphasised that he's ready to take his chance in the team should it come his way.

He said: “This team needed a little competition in various positions because that makes you better and makes you stronger so I am looking forward to the season and we have started very well. I believe that I can play every position along the front line and the coach knows that.

The Swiss winger is yet to start a Premier League game for the Reds since arriving from Stoke City over the summer, but believes his versatility could mean he becomes a permanent fixture in the starting lineup.

“I played every position in the friendlies: I played as a nine, I played as a 10 and I've played as a winger, although with the coach you don't really have wingers as you change positions every time with one player going inside and another player going out," the Swiss star added.

