Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Tips Alex Iwobi to Thrive Under Unai Emery This Season

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Alex Iwobi can thrive under Unai Emery this season at the Emirates.

According to Sky Sports’ The Debate, reported by The Sport Review, Wright, who scored 185 goals in 288 appearances in all competition for the Gunners, has tipped the 22-year-old winger to succeed in the current team.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

After not being included in the squad for Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, Iwobi has started against both Chelsea and West Ham, Wright still believes the Nigeria international will have a big part to play in Emery’s team.

Wright said: “Iwobi will be fine with it. He has the energy and the skill. He gets in the box and can score a goal. He could thrive.”

Arsenal have got off to a somewhat average start to the 2018/19 Premier League season, having picked up three points from their opening three matches.

Iwobi, who has racked up ten goals in his 100 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, provided an assist in the Gunners' 3-1 victory over West Ham on Saturday, showing the talent he possesses.

New head coach Emery brought in a number of new signings throughout the summer, including Switzerland international Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, none of whom provide competition for Iwobi.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Arsenal missed out on Champions League football this season, having ended last campaign in sixth place, but will be hoping to improve on their league standings come the end of the season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)