Arsenal Legend Ian Wright Tips Alex Iwobi to Thrive Under Unai Emery This Season

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Alex Iwobi can thrive under Unai Emery this season at the Emirates.

According to Sky Sports’ The Debate, reported by The Sport Review, Wright, who scored 185 goals in 288 appearances in all competition for the Gunners, has tipped the 22-year-old winger to succeed in the current team.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

After not being included in the squad for Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, Iwobi has started against both Chelsea and West Ham, Wright still believes the Nigeria international will have a big part to play in Emery’s team.

Wright said: “Iwobi will be fine with it. He has the energy and the skill. He gets in the box and can score a goal. He could thrive.”

💯 @alexiwobi is set to make his 100th competitive appearance today#ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/0x86jBPNdq — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 25, 2018

Arsenal have got off to a somewhat average start to the 2018/19 Premier League season, having picked up three points from their opening three matches.

Iwobi, who has racked up ten goals in his 100 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, provided an assist in the Gunners' 3-1 victory over West Ham on Saturday, showing the talent he possesses.

New head coach Emery brought in a number of new signings throughout the summer, including Switzerland international Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi, none of whom provide competition for Iwobi.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Arsenal missed out on Champions League football this season, having ended last campaign in sixth place, but will be hoping to improve on their league standings come the end of the season.