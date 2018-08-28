Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette 'Considering Future' as European Transfer Deadline Approaches

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is contemplating leaving the club, as the close of the European transfer window draws closer.

The Frenchman joined the Gunners last summer as their most expensive signing, costing them in the region of €50m, but has failed to solidify himself as a guaranteed starter under new coach Unai Emery. The former PSG boss replaced Arsene Wenger at the end of last season.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Having scored 17 goals in 36 appearances for the north London side last term, Lacazette is yet to make a start under Emery, with the Spaniard opting to start Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the central striker in his new set up to date. The 27-year-old has come on as a substitute in all three of Arsenal's matches this season.

Former Borussia Dortmund forward Aubameyang scored 10 goals in 13 appearances for Arsenal after joining in January, but he hasn't opened his account for this season as yet - despite being presented with several good opportunities.

Feel as though we will have to sell one of Aubameyang or Lacazette, since the likelihood of us playing 2 strikers upfront is very low. We're not Man City. Aubameyang arguably better, but older. Lacazette probably has a larger transfer value. — _ (@TheGoonerAFC) August 28, 2018

It appears that Emery is set to stick with him up front in the hopes that he will come good as the games go by, and Lacazette might not be willing to wait around.

According to le10sport, several European clubs have taken up an interest in the supposed situation and Arsenal could be in receipt of a few offers before Friday's deadline.

Lyon, Lacazette's former club, could possibly attempt to have the Frenchman return to the Stade de Lyon as they will be needing a striker if Mariano leaves for Real Madrid.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Los Blancos are believed to be nearing a deal which will see the 25-year-old forward rejoin them a year removed from his sale to the Ligue 1 side. So Lyon making a late approach for Lacazette, if he is indeed disgruntled, appears possible.