Barcelona's Paco Alcacer Joins Borussia Dortmund on Season-Long Loan Deal With Purchase Option

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Barcelona forward Paco Alcacer on a one-year loan deal.

The Spanish striker has stepped in to fill the void left by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Arsenal earlier this year and BVB will have the option to buy him permanently at the end of his €2m loan spell in Germany.

"FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of player Paco Alcacer for the 2018/19 season," Barcelona confirmed via their official website on Tuesday night.





"The German club will pay FC Barcelona 2 M euros for the transfer year and will be in charge of the player's card.





"Borussia Dortmund reserves a purchase option for 23M euros plus 5M in variables and FC Barcelona a right to score. However, FC Barcelona will have a 5% surplus of a future sale of the player by Borussia Dortmund to a third team."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has since welcomed Alcacer to the German side and is hoping to see the player slot in seamlessly.

"We are very happy that Paco Alcácer has decided in favor of Borussia Dortmund and we firmly believe that this type of player fits well with our way of playing," he told BVB's website.

"Paco has its quality at an early age proved at Valencia, scored many goals and as a just 22-year-old experienced special appreciation by having him transferred to the captaincy.

VI-Images/GettyImages

"In Barcelona, he worked daily with some of the best players in the world. It is due to the extreme competition in the club's offensive that he has now decided to take a fresh start after two years."