Blackburn Rovers Poised to Complete Loan Deal For Highly Rated Championship Striker

Blackburn Rovers look set to complete a loan deal for Nottingham Forest striker Ben Brereton after a summer long pursuit.

Brereton joined Forest in 2015 after graduating from Stoke City's youth academy and has since gone on to cement his place in the first team setup at the City Ground. The 19-year-old made 39 appearances during the 2017/18 season, scoring six times - including a goal against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He was the subject of a £5m deadline day bid from Rovers, but Forest refused to let the talented youngster leave and swiftly rejected the offer. However, according to the Telegraph, Blackburn have now proposed a loan deal for Brereton, which has subsequently been accepted.





The deal will eventually become permanent for a fee of £7m, which will leave Forest in the market for a new striker with just days remaining in the loan window.

Lewis Grabban and Daryl Murphy will be the only recognised strikers left at the club and given the fact that a Championship campaign can seriously take its toll on ill-prepared squad, Aitor Karanka may need to act fast.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The Nottingham Post claim that Forest have listed Nelson Oliveira, Tammy Abraham, Rudy Gestede and Jermain Defoe as potential replacements for the outgoing Brereton with each player having fallen out-of-favour at their respective clubs.





Karanka is fully aware that he needs to act fast and he has already explained that he will be doing everything he can to bring in a replacement.





"Until the market is shut, as a manager, I am always open to signings and it would give us a boost to get a few signings in. Whenever new signings arrive, it is good for everyone.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

“It is good for the players who are here and it is good for the manager to have options"