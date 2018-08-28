Chelsea Defender Admits He's Open to Leaving the Club After Failing to Make Mark Under Sarri

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta isn't averse to leaving the Blues in January if he cannot secure reasonable playing time under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

The former Napoli manager has gotten off to an impressive start in London, having guided the FA Cup holders to three opening victories this season. But Zappacosta, who was only afforded 12 matches under Antonio Conte last season, hasn't made a single appearance under Sarri in this one.

Paul Kane/GettyImages

With Cesar Azpilicueta unquestionably the first-choice right-back in the Chelsea set-up, Zappacosta could find it very difficult to work his way into the manager's plans. And with international concerns on the mind, he has revealed that he could consider leaving if things don't change.

"I want to try to give the coach food for thought, also because my objective is to remain in the reckoning for Italy. Inter sought me in the summer, but I am happy here," the Italian wide-man told Il Corriere dello Sport.

"If I were not to play much, though, I'd think about [leaving]. Nobody likes being on the bench."

The player also noted the differences between previous boss Conte and Chelsea's new coach.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

"Both [Conte and Sarri] study their opponents in depth and they take care of the team's organisation," he explained. 

"Antonio, though, has his predefined tactics. Sarri wants quick touches and possession of the ball. He's nice and often makes jokes, but most of the time only a few of us understand because they are in Italian, and I was surprised by how good his English is.

"I had problems with my language at the start, but I got by and now things are going much better. I just need another year to try to perfect it. As soon as I got here, [Alvaro] Morata welcomed me really well.

"In Chelsea, which is where I live, I've got to know a lot of Italians, and then in the dressing room, I get on well with everybody. [Eden] Hazard is really funny, he's joking all the time."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)