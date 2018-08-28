Crystal Palace Reach Agreement 'in Principle' to Allow Winger Jason Lokilo to Join Lorient

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal 'in principle' to let academy star Jason Lokilo leave the South London club on a season-long loan to Ligue 2 club Lorient.

Despite the transfer window in England being shut for a number of weeks now, English clubs are still able to sell players to countries where the window remains open, such as France, where the window doesn't close until the end of August.

Lokilo signed for Crystal Palace last year, but the Congolese winger has made just one appearance for the Eagles, which came in a Carabao Cup match against Ipswich .

This has meant that the 19-year-old is not in Palace's plans for the new season and therefore will be going on loan to Lorient, unless there are any complications with the deal.

The only possible stumbling block for Palace and Lorient's negotiations could be about what happens to Lokilo when his loan finishes.

Palace may wish to assess how the 19-year-old has performed and consider putting him in the first-team squad, however, Lorient wish to have an option to buy Lokilo at the end of the loan. Therefore, the deal is only agreed in principle at the moment.

Crystal Palace had a fairly prosperous transfer window, signing Cheikhou Kouyate, Max Meyer and Jordan Ayew, whilst at the same time keeping star players such as Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend and Mamadou Sakho.





On the pitch, Crystal Palace have made a moderate start to the season, winning one game and losing two.

