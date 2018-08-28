Florian Lejeune Gives Update on Injury Status as Newcastle Fans Hope for Swift Recovery

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

It's been a tough start to the season for Frenchman Florian Lejeune after the defender tore his anterior cruciate ligament during Newcastle's pre-season, which resulted in him having an operation in Italy earlier this month.

The 27-year-old took to social media recently to show his followers that he was up and running, with the video showing the Newcastle player on a treadmill, as reported by the Gazette

Lejeune featured in Newcastle's first pre-season friendly against St Patrick's Athletic, but was absent for the side's friendly against Hull the following Tuesday.

The injury Lejeune sustained in a training session is one that has rightly worried boss Rafa Benitez, who feared the player could be out for some time.

As quoted by the Gazette, Benitez said earlier in the month: "Normally, this injury, in the past, could be nine months. It depends on what is going on between six and nine months. 

"Now, in our experience with this surgeon in Italy, it takes less...between four and six months. It depends what is going on and if we have any complications."

The Frenchman made the move from Eibar to St. James' Park last summer when he signed a five-year contract with the Magpies. The central defender made 24 appearances for Benitez's side in the Premier League last term as Newcastle finished a very impressive 10th on their first season back in the top flight.


But his absence this season has already been felt, with the Magpies yet to win after three games in the league, conceding four goals in the process. 

