Gerard Pique Says Barcelona Would Be 'Very Happy' to Sign Paul Pogba Amid Man Utd Crisis

By 90Min
August 28, 2018

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says Paul Pogba would be welcomed with open arms at the Nou Camp if he chose to leave Manchester United next summer.

Rumours of a rift between the Frenchman and his manager Jose Mourinho have resurfaced, not helped by a difficult start to the season. The 3-0 defeat to Tottenham on Monday was United's second loss in their first three matches of the campaign.

Pogba was the subject of a summer bid from Barca which was flatly rejected by United, but the Spanish champions could reignite their interest at a later date, and Pique says that Pogba would be a valuable addition.

“I don’t know about his relationship with Mourinho," the Spaniard said, quoted by Sky Sports News. "We’ll see in the future, but we would be very happy to see Pogba in Barca’s shirt.

"Pogba is a very good player, but a Manchester United player right now, and we’ll see if anything happens in the future.

"We would be happy to have him here, but Manchester United is his club and, if someone has to say something, it must be them."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Pogba was a key part of the France squad that won the World Cup this summer, but despite scoring two penalties for United so far this season he is once again failing to replicate his dominant international performances at club level.

He hinted at trouble behind the scenes earlier this month, when he claimed that he would be fined if he spoke his mind about his circumstances at Old Trafford.

