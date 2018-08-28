President Trump Meets With FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Red Cards the Media

President Donald Trump jokingly used the red card he was given to kick the press out of the room.

By Charlotte Carroll
August 28, 2018

FIFA president Gianni Infantino met with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, discussing the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro was also present for the meeting, and the two football presidents had some gifts for the U.S. president.

Infantino gave Trump a FIFA jersey along with a referee's book, full with yellow and red cards. Trump jokingly used the red card to kick the press out of the room. 

Cordeiro, meanwhile, gave Trump a U.S. team jersey with the number 45 on the back.

Trump, in his remarks about the 2026 World Cup, called it "very important and special event."

Trump mentioned that his son youngest son, Barron, wanted to meet Infantino, and he also thanked New England Patriots and Revolution owner Bob Kraft–who was part of the United Bid team–for connecting with him regarding the World Cup bid.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)