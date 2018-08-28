FIFA president Gianni Infantino met with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, discussing the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Mexico and Canada.

U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro was also present for the meeting, and the two football presidents had some gifts for the U.S. president.

Infantino gave Trump a FIFA jersey along with a referee's book, full with yellow and red cards. Trump jokingly used the red card to kick the press out of the room.

FOUL ON THE PLAY: President Trump met with the president of FIFA today and was gifted a stack of red cards for when he wants "to kick out someone." He jokingly pulled one on the media. https://t.co/2TCkPqpYNG pic.twitter.com/FXtb2pSIKJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 28, 2018

Gianni Infantino: "You are part of the FIFA team now"

Donald Trump: "That's good" pic.twitter.com/y0Q5Rc56On — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) August 28, 2018

Cordeiro, meanwhile, gave Trump a U.S. team jersey with the number 45 on the back.

Trump, in his remarks about the 2026 World Cup, called it "very important and special event."

.@POTUS met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office Tuesday and talked about the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup that will be hosted by the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. pic.twitter.com/0yAF4q7TWy — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 28, 2018

Trump mentioned that his son youngest son, Barron, wanted to meet Infantino, and he also thanked New England Patriots and Revolution owner Bob Kraft–who was part of the United Bid team–for connecting with him regarding the World Cup bid.