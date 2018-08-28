He's Done it! Saido Berahino Scores His 1st Goal After 913 Days to Break His Astonishing Barren Run

Stoke City forward Saido Berahino has finally scored a goal. Yes, you heard right.

Poor old Saido, who last found the back of the net in any competition way back in February 2016, put the Potters up 1-0 over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night in a Carabao Cup fixture. Gary Rowett's side ended up winning the match 2-0.

His looping header came as a result of James McClean's shot coming off of the post - and it nearly went down as an own-goal due to a Huddersfield player attempting to get a foot to as it passed the goal line.

The goal was Berahino's first in 913 days, as well as a whopping 1996 minutes. The forward scored 14 Premier League goals for West Brom during the 2014/15 campaign, but only scored four times the following term despite making 31 appearances.

So as things stand, he has scored one goal in as many appearances, which is quite the remarkable record given the previous dry spell.

Whether or not he will have the confidence to go bag a few more in the coming weeks, though, is simply left to be seen.